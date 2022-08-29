SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University was recognized by The Princeton Review as one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduates.
Students surveyed for the company's “Best 388 Colleges for 2023" cited Susquehanna's strong alumni network, cross-cultural immersion experiences provided through the Global Opportunities (GO) Program and programs in creative writing, music and science.
Susquehanna is among 17 percent of the nation’s more than 2,000 four-year colleges profiled by The Princeton Review, based on surveys of 160,000 college students who rate schools on dozens of topics and share their campus experiences.
Susquehanna is also recognized as one of the nation’s best “Green Colleges” based on its sustainability-related policies, practices and programs. Among the Princeton Review’s other lists, Susquehanna is included among the “Best Northeastern Schools,” which includes 224 colleges and universities that the publication deems “academically outstanding” in 11 states and Washington, D.C.
The “Best 388” guide provides prospective students with information to weigh “the best college for them,” said Rob Franek, Princeton Review editor-in-chief, in a press release.
For the ranking methodology and to view the list of colleges, visit www.princetonreview.com/college-rankings/best-colleges.