SELINSGROVE ‚— A group of students, faculty and community members gathered at Susquehanna University on a rainy Sunday afternoon to remember the lives that were lost during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
The event was held at the university’s memorial site located on campus between Hassinger Hall and the Blough-Weis Library.
Among the nearly 3,000 lives lost on the day of the attacks, two — Christopher James Vialonga and Coleen Monica Supinski — were Susquehanna alumni.
Vialonga worked as a foreign exchange traded for Carr Futures on the 92nd floor of the North Tower. Supinski worked as an associate trader for Sandler O’Neill & Partners, located on the 104th floor of the South Tower.
Vialonga, a 1993 graduate of Susquehanna, was an offensive lineman on the 1991 Crusader football team that reached the national semifinals. Supinski, a 1996 graduate, is remembered as a runner on the track and cross-country teams, as well as a member of the Kappa Delta sorority.
“We must remember Chris on that field, winning games for our team,” said university Dean Laurie Carter during her remarks. “We must remember Coleen pledging and becoming a sorority sister on this campus.”
The university’s upcoming graduating class is comprised of students mostly born in the years 2000 and 2001. Most of the university’s students were not even alive on the day of the attacks, much less remember them.
“The way that we remember influences how we live going forward,” University Chaplain Scott Kershner said Sunday. “Continuing to reflect means continuing to evaluate how we will live, going forward, making out of our past a shared, livable future.”
University President Jonathan Green said it is still important that the events of the attacks are still taught.
“Any event that has a profound impact on society needs to be taught,” said Green. “We learn from lessons of the past... It’s important for us to recognize both what can happen but also what we’re capable of doing.”
Current Susquehanna student Jonathan Moser was also a part of the memorial, reading a passage from Psalm 121 and playing a toll of bells for the lives lost. Moser is also a volunteer firefighter at the Warrior Run Fire Department.