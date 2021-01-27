At the start of her hour-long virtual message Tuesday, LaTosha Brown, the co-founder of Black Voters Matter, asked listeners to close their eyes and envision the nation without racism.
"What would America look like with a strong, inclusive and effective democracy," Brown inquired during the event held by Susquehanna University as part of its annual winter convocation and in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.
The reason for posing the question was to spur many who may find it difficult, she said.
"How can we create a nation that is not racist if we can't imagine it," said Brown, a fellow at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government and an award-winning community organizer.
Event attendee Leilani McFadden asked Brown if Americans are capable of creating a better democracy, prompting Brown to respond that it is possible to do "with a critical mass of people who can set the tone."
What's needed is for people to participate in the movement through voting, civil engagement, building relationships and even protest, she said.
Critical to the move toward a strong democracy and to "create a nation we deserve" is engaging in communities, tapping into local politics and producing a more reflective government.
"We have to start shifting the way we see democracy. It's not outside ourselves," said Brown. "Being engaged is the very definition of democracy."
It's why she helped establish the Black Voters Matter Fund, to give voice to the oppressed and get them in the voting booth.
"Part of our motto was to shift the political landscape," Brown said.
Change, she added, is possible as evidenced by Dr. King's work addressing inequities despite the opposition he faced when he was gunned down by an assassin in 1968.
"There are more people now who like Trump than liked Martin Luther King when he died," said Brown. "History shows us ... visionaries plant seeds many don't see in the moment."