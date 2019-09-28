SELINSGROVE — Three members of Susquehanna University’s staff received the 2019 Signe S. Gates Award for outstanding performances in their fields. Jim Daku, Megan McCarty and Stacey Pearson-Wharton were each honored for their contributions to the university.
Daku, a landscaper with facilities management, was recognized for his dedication and willingness to “lend a hand and jump in on any task.” He was commended for his “special blend of Pennsylvania work ethic, know-how, good humor and common sense.”
McCarty, a reporting analyst with information technology, was recognized as a “quiet difference-maker whose impact is felt far and wide on this campus.” She was also recognized for her diligent work with the Center for Academic Achievement to fully utilize one of the department’s major software tools.
Pearson-Wharton, dean of health and wellness and director of the Counseling Center, was honored for her work with the university’s students and faculty of color. Pearson-Wharton established Umoja ceremonies, which welcome first-year students and celebrate graduating seniors of color. Pearson-Wharton also spear-headed the creation of the Faculty and Staff of Color Affinity Group, which has become an “integral mechanism … to develop some community in our area.”
The Signe S. Gates Award is presented annually at the university’s Opening Dinner. Gates ’71 is chair of the Board of Trustees. She endowed the award to recognize outstanding work performances.
— THE DAILY ITEM