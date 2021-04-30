SELINSGROVE— A Susquehanna University senior has produced a short film about the Chesapeake Bay that was named the official selection of the 2021 Fly Fishing Film Tour and selected to appear at the Annapolis Film Festival.
Eric Braker was the principle cinematographer on the film, 'A Journey Upstream,' he produced with his brother, Andrew.
The brothers grew up in Maryland and fished in the Chesapeake.
“We wanted to highlight the idea that it’s the younger generation’s responsibility to use their passion and their skills to make a difference in the world around them, while also promoting the importance of getting passionate about conservation issues,” Braker said.
'A Journey Upstream' uses the tale of two seemingly unrelated fish to help individuals understand the connectivity between the environment and a healthy Chesapeake Bay watershed.
Braker, a marketing major, hopes to one day be able to devote his attention full-time to his own video marketing business, Motion Digital, that he started in 2019.
His film was shown this month at the ten-day virtual Annapolis Film Festival.
