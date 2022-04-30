SELINSGROVE — A Susquehanna University senior has received a Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship Award in Spain.
Olivia McGaw, a Spanish studies major from Bloomsburg who is seeking a K-12 teaching certification, will use her award to expand her recent study-abroad experience in Spain.
She plans to pursue a master’s degree in teaching English as a second language as preparation for a career working in migrant education. McGaw said her interest for migrant education began when she volunteered to teach English as a second language classes at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit where nearly all the students were Spanish speakers.
“I realized that I could make a real difference with my Spanish skills if I go into a field that works with individuals whose first language is not English,” McGaw said. “I was so inspired by all my students and the hard work that they were putting in to learn English.”
Each year, the Fulbright Commission receives about 10,000 applications and offers about 2,000 awards for students to conduct research, study or teach abroad in more than 160 countries worldwide.
McGaw plans to teach Spanish as a second language to immigrants in Spain as her Fulbright service project.
“This experience next year will further strengthen my foreign language teaching skills and my understanding of the experiences of immigrants in a cross-cultural context,” McGaw said.