SELINSGROVE — Garbage bags held in gloved hands, more than 15 Susquehanna University students and alumni walked along Weiser Run Creek, picking up trash scattered about on the dry ground and into the creek itself.
What most of the volunteers reported picking up were cigarette butts, empty plastic soda bottles, and in one instance, a bike tire.
“It’s sad what you see on the ground,” said Alana Jajko, a student and member of the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership.
Other volunteers walked along the railroad tracks that overlooked the creek.
Jordin Moore, and alumna Kara DiCamillo also reported that they had picked up a large number of cigarette butts.
DiCamillo was one of those who organized the waterway cleanup. “I also saw this as a way to engage alumni. and what a day to do this. It’s beautiful outside, warm, and it’s Earth Day, besides. This day is part of a larger cleanup effort that the greenway will be conducting over time this year.”
The creek cleanup was part of SU Serve, an annual event that has occurred for more than 15 years, where Susquehanna University student volunteers, faculty and staff members partner with members of the Susquehanna Greenway and dedicate their time to nonprofit organizations throughout the region.
SU Serve is always in April, but this year the date of service just happened to fall on Earth Day, added Amanda O’Rourke, a university spokeswoman.
“It is a way to support the community around the university,” she said.
Sixty-five students volunteered for Friday projects, such as the Weiser Run clean-up.
Today, work will be done at Haven Ministry, at 1043 Front St. in Sunbury; East Snyder Community Park, 875 University Ave., Selinsgrove; East Snyder Community Garden, 971 University Ave., Selinsgrove; and Stone Ridge Farm Foundation, 1035 Follmer Road, Milton.
Students will assist the Chesapeake Conservancy by planting trees in support of the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership.