SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University student Sebastian Bortz said he was drawn to a protest on campus Tuesday to support classmates who have faced sexual violence in the wake of recent allegations against a male student.
"I know women who have dealt with this and I wanted to support them, and listen," the junior said following a closed-door 90-minute session between students and administration.
The protest took place during a scheduled "Let's Talk" series held weekly by the Center for Diversity and Inclusion as a way to give students a "safe forum to discuss what's important to them," university spokeswoman Amanda O'Rourke said.
Several of the student attendees, like Bortz, went to the meeting to speak out following sexual misconduct complaints made to the school's Public Safety Office against a male student.
O'Rourke declined to comment on the individual student case.
"It's difficult because it is a confidential process," she said of how the administration handles allegations of sexual misconduct. While federal law prohibits the school from releasing details of the student conduct process, she added that the administration in this case "reviewed all reports and acted as necessary to protect our campus community."
Morgan Magdalinski, a junior, wept openly after leaving the meeting.
She said a female friend had gotten close to a male student accused of sexual misconduct and now blames herself for not recognizing the danger.
"I want to know what I can do for her and I want to know this administration values our safety," Magdalinski said. "I know a lot of people on the campus feel this way."
Junior Cara Weaver said emotions were high in the room during the discussion.
"Multiple people were crying," she said. "One survivor said that she sees her abuser on campus every day."
Weaver echoed several peers in describing the students as very supportive of one another — to the point where some freshmen described arriving on campus and meeting older students who handed them names of students to avoid because of their abusive behavior — and said the administration needs to be more responsive to their concerns and communicative about the issue of sexual misconduct.
"We're tired of feeling unsafe," she said, adding that the students didn't appreciate one administrator's comment that SU's sexual assault reports are no higher than other universities.
Tuesday's discussion was helpful, Magdalinski said, but more action by the administration is needed.
In particular, how the administration handles allegations of gender-based violence needs to be made clear, said sophomore Halei Risbon.
"I want to know about the Title 9 process. People need to feel safe," she said.
Bortz said he wishes the moderator of the event had allowed more students to talk but was pleased that several students were able to relay their experiences.
"The school got more of our perspective, which will help," he said.
O'Rourke said the university "is committed to assuring its campus is a supportive community in which all members feel welcome and supported, and that all students are able to pursue an education free from harassment and discrimination. Susquehanna takes its role and responsibility seriously by maintaining a fair compliance process, mandated training, educational programs and supportive resources to ensure each individual response to alleged misconduct and gender-based violence is respectful, confidential and just."