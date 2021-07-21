SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University this week distributed one-time, emergency student aid grants through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 to all 2,247 full-time undergraduates who attended the school last year.
A total of $2,850,639 was disbursed to the students, each of whom received between $500 and $3,000 for emergency expenses — such as tuition, food, housing, technology, health and child care — that arose due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible students did not have to take any action to receive the funds. Students who opted to receive electronic refunds will receive the grants electronically this week. All other students will receive a check mailed to their address on file.
“Susquehanna is a student-centric institution. We remain committed to our students now and in the future,” said University President Jonathan Green. “We are grateful for the partnership with the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Congress over the last year to provide these emergency grants to our students during these unique times.”
The ARP was authorized by Congress and signed by the president into law on March 11, 2021.
Over the last year, the university refunded approximately $8.5 million to its students for unused, prorated housing and meal plan payments. The university is still allowing student employees who could perform their jobs remotely to continue working, which provided them continued financial support and professional experiences. Susquehanna has also loaned laptops and provided other technology to support students unable to access technology for remote learning.
The university has also created a Student Care Fund, supported by private donations, to support a broader range of student needs.
— MARCIA MOORE