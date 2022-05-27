SELINSGROVE — Four Susquehanna University sophomore students have received the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship, allowing them to study in England, Germany and Italy.
Madison Dennehey, a neuroscience and German studies major with a minor in the Honors Program from Gilbertsville, will study psychology in Berlin, Germany.
Alannah Morse, a biology major with a minor in psychology from Everett, will study at the Sant’Anna Institute in Sorrento, Italy.
Malaika Olaoye, a creative writing and publishing and editing double major with a minor in theatre from Middletown, will study at Liverpool Hope University, England.
Noah Trala, a sports media major from Mechanicsville, will study at the University of Stirling, Scotland.
The U.S. Department of State’s Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship program enables eligible U.S. students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad.
The Institute of International Education has administered the program since its establishment in 2001 that is awarded to only about 25 percent of applicants. Gilman scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply toward their study-abroad or internship program costs.