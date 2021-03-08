BEAVER SPRINGS — Steve Kline has been tapping maple trees in the woods around his house on Shade Mountain since 1976, but it wasn’t until a few years ago that he teamed up with Jon and Mary Plasterer to convey the sap via an intricate tubing system down to collecting tanks on their property.
Until 2018 the sap was transported to a neighboring farm to be cooked down into syrup. Now they do it in their own sugar shack.
Once collected in giant stainless steel vats, they boil the sap until enough water is removed and you are left with pure maple syrup. After that it’s bottled on site and sold to local markets under the banner of Shade Stone Farms.
This weekend, the Plasterers and Kline welcomed more than 100 visitors from as far away as Lewisburg and Milton to partake in Maple Weekend 2021. Three area Sugar Shacks participated: Shade Stone Farms, Paddy Mountain Sugar Shack in Millmont, and Minehart Gap Maple, in Lewistown.
Karen and Mike Seaton, of Milton, came with their children to see how syrup is made. They heard about the Maple Weekend through the Shade Stone Farms website.
“This is pretty interesting what they do here at the farm. I just wanted to learn more,” Mike said.
The Plasterers moved into their farmhouse in 2015, said Mary.
“At the time, we didn’t know a thing about making maple syrup,” she said, laughing. “We had to start from scratch. I thought it came out of trees looking like it is. Fortunately we had a neighbor down the road who’d been doing it for more than 40 years.”
And now, they’re in business together.
It has been a perfect marriage of interests. Kline loves the agricultural side of the business, tapping the trees and knowing what to do when.
“But the boiling part of this, that takes forever and for me it’s like watching paint dry. That’s what Jon and Mary do down at the sugar shack,” Kline said.
Part of the weekend event was a hayride tour onto Shade Mountain, where all of the maple trees are.
“Everyone asks me how many trees are here,” he said. “And the answer is, I don’t know. But we have 1,300 taps going. The trees in these woods are sugar maple, red maple, and silver maple.
Last year Shade Mountain Farms made 100 gallons of syrup; to get that it took 5,300 gallons of sap.
“A lot of boiling,” Kline noted.
Sugar maples are the most popular because they have the highest sugar content in their sap, but any maple tree will produce perfect maple syrup, Kline said. “The more sugar a tree has in its sap, the less sap it will take (and the less boiling) to make syrup.”
Tapping a maple tree for sap literally means putting a tap in it, Kline said. “You drill a hole into the trunk, hammer in the tap and watch the sap flow out of it into your collection bucket.”
Getting the sap to the sugar shack is “all we care about,” Kline said. Sometimes the sap moves down the mountain thanks to gravity, other times it’s transported down using a vacumn pump.
At the sugar shack, Mary said, “We have a 20-gallon evaporator to boil out the water here. In peak season, this can mean long hours because of the size of our evaporator. We can’t keep the collected sap in our holding tank more than two to three days. Other sugar shacks might have larger evaporators.”
Kline explained that you do not tap a maple tree that is less than 10 inches across. (not around … across).
Anything with a trunk that’s smaller than 10 inches is too young and tapping it could kill it.
If the tree is 10 to 20 inches – you can put on tap on it, he said. If the tree is 20 to 27 inches, two taps can be installed, and if the tree is more than 27 inches three taps can be placed.
Attention to the weather is important for those who tap their trees, Kline said.
“You need to tap the maple tree when the sap is flowing,” he said. “Sap flows in the early spring when nighttime temperatures are below freezing and daytime temperatures are above freezing.”
Last year was a good year, he said. The season began in late January. This year is “so so,” he said.
“The season only began last week. It’s cold at night, warming up during the day. If the weather can move into the 40s during the day, you’ll hear a steady drip-drip-drip flow. That’s what we want.”
Usually the season ends in late March, Kline said.
“This year, who knows?”