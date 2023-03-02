LEWISBURG — A Community Youth Suicide Prevention Forum is scheduled for March 14 at the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg.
The event is hosted by the Mental Health and Resiliency Community of Practice of the CSIU Region in partnership with WVIA, Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania and the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit. The event, which is open to school district teams and community organizations or groups that engage with youth, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14 at the theatre, 413 Market St., Lewisburg.
"It's about bringing people together to network, and connecting all the resources so we're stronger and smarter, and providing whatever is needed to help our region's youth, schools and families," said CSIU Chief Outreach Officer Dr. Bernadette Boerckel, the facility of the Mental Health and Resiliency Community of Practice.
The organization was formed in 2009.
The idea is to get stakeholders together to they can offer more efficient services and avoid redundancy, said Boerckel.
"We want to do the work to find the best resources so the districts don't have to do that on their own," she said.
A similar event was held in Bloomsburg with Dr. Tim Knosterl a former director of the McDowell Institute who is involved with suicide prevention training networks, and WVIA Senior Vice President Chris Norton. That forum inspired the event on March 14, said Boerckel.
The school and community event on March 14 will have discussions of the realities of youth suicide, the best practices in awareness and prevention, local data, trends and resources and ways to support the region's youth, schools and families.
The event will include a screening of a portion of the PBS documentary Facing Suicide, a panel discussion led by WVIA Senior Vice President Chris Norton, a regional resource sharing and a light lunch with networking opportunities.
Community agencies, nonprofits and churches supporting youth mental health and resiliency in the region as well as teams from the 17 school districts and three Career-Technology Centers that make up the CSIU region are invited to attend.