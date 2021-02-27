WILLIAMSPORT — A lawsuit was filed Friday against a Bloomsburg University fraternity, sorority and 36 of their members in the 2019 death of a freshman who was plied with liquor to the point where he became so intoxicated that he fell down a steep embankment according to a suit filed by Kline & Specter law firm.
Named in the lawsuit were the Bloomsburg chapters of Kappa Sigma and Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority, where the rush party was held, according to the suit. Also named were members of the fraternity and sorority who coordinated the rush event, and the sorority house residents who approved hosting the event. The suit was filed in state court in Luzerne County.
The lawsuit alleges that the fraternity, sorority and the named members violated the Timothy J. Piazza Antihazing Law, a law enacted after the death of a young student at Penn State. Among its prohibitions are causing a student to consume alcohol or other substances that might risk physical harm or for them to endure any activity that creates a “reasonable likelihood of bodily injury.”
Kappa Sigma held its rush party at the sorority rather than its own house because its landlord warned that rush events would result in eviction, the lawsuit states.
— THE DAILY ITEM