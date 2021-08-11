DANVILLE — Summer campers at the Danville Child Development Center (DCDC) had special visitors on Tuesday: A tortoise, a kinkajou, poison dart frogs, a boa constrictor and even cockroaches.
They all came as part of an educational stop by officials from Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland, offering a hands-on learning experience for the campers and their teachers.
“They had previously done some shows for us and the kids really enjoyed them,” DCDC Bloom Road Director Annie Chappell said. “This is such a unique thing we have around here and the kids really enjoyed it. The kids really learn a lot. I know I did.”
Reptiland zookeeper Abrah Lingle gently held a boa constrictor as students, some more cautiously than others, walked up to pet the snake draped around Lingle’s neck.
Six-year-old Harley Beagle kept an eye on the head of the snake while reaching out to gently touch the tail.
Aiden Claycomb, 9, said he liked the boa constrictor and kinkajou the most, particularly the snake.
“The boa constrictor was my favorite,” he said. “I really love snakes and I haven’t held one or felt one in a long time. It was pretty heavy.”
When asked he wanted a boa for a pet, he offered this insight: “The responsibility of it is a no, but the fun of it is a yes.”
While working with animals is her job, Lingle said spending a day in a school/camp setting makes the time that much more enjoyable.
“This was a great audience. Good listeners, they were all participating,” she said. “There were some great questions and answers.”
When asked what the children said the snake felt like, answers ranged from a gummy bear to a basketball.
Lingle said by asking questions and listening to the answers, some of the barriers between the animals and the kids might be broken a bit.
“This is one of my favorite parts of the job, the one on one with the kiddos,” she said. “You can see and hear their opinions change. They are nervous about an animal, but that can shift. Educating kiddos is one of my favorite things.”
Lingle said the animals handle the hands-on approach differently. She said the lizards typically like the interaction, while the snakes “put up with us.”
“Kids are so good about wanting to learn,” she said. “When they learn something, they want to know more.”