As the end of the school year draws near, registration is open for summer camps across the Valley.
There’s no shortage of opportunities for weeklong athletics camps, monthlong theater experiences, weekly workshops and one-off events meant to stimulate, educate and socialize kids and teens.
Anne Miles Children’s Theatre in Shamokin and A&B Children’s Theatre nearby in Coal Township each host auditions this week for separate programs that include rehearsals and a public performance.
Camp Mount Luther resumes its popular summer camp with multiple programs for different ages and interests throughout June and July at its sprawling outdoor complex near Mifflinburg. Summer Day Camp returns to the Middlecreek Area Community Center in Beaver Springs from June 7 through Aug. 13 for kids entering first through sixth grades.
The Donald Heiter Community Center in Lewisburg hosts summer camp beginning June 4 through Aug. 24 with field trips, pool visits, arts and crafts and enrichments.
It’s an exhaustive effort to find all offerings in the Valley which include summer camps and programming at varied public libraries and churches. Reaching out to local schools and community centers, churches and libraries and word-of-mouth contacts like parents and coaches can help in finding the right camp for the right family.
Something newThe Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness hosts summer camps for eight sports spread across eight weeks. With its partnership with the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, it’s also hosting technology camps for the first time.
Bonnie McDowell, chief executive officer, Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, said robotics camps held in the past in Sunbury proved popular. Adding technology camps gives parents and children options beyond sports, she said.
“This is something truly different we’re willing to offer as a complement,” McDowell said.
The two-week technology camps are open for children in grades 3 through 7 and are held in conjunction with Technology Advantage Inc., a nonprofit based in Milton, and Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit. There are four separate camps in June, July and August: programming and flying drones, programming and maneuvering robots, coding and building apps and games, creating and printing 3D designs.
Technology Advantage Inc. began offering camps with CSIU beginning in 2018 as interest in drones was rising, said Geoff Craven, administrator with Technology Advantage. The kids learned coding precision flights and manually using drone controls. In 2019, video game and app development was included.
The camps run 3 hours a day, 3 days a week, so an not to burn kids out on the technical education, Craven said.
“Kids having fun is the most important part of the camp. The other thing is coding. It’s not necessarily burying your nose in a computer. It’s those critical thinking skills and the process. Kids tend to pick it up quickly,” Craven said.
More offerings
The Danville Child Development Center offers daylong camps for kids from kindergarten through age 12 with flexibility for parents to choose specific weeks.
Another option is the Danville Area Community Center (DACC) which runs a camp for kids from age 5 through grade 5 from June 7 through Aug. 20. Like other camps, the DACC offers half-day, full-day and weeklong options.
SUMMIT Early Learning hosts camps separated by age groups — kids entering first through sixth grades — in Lewisburg, Lewistown, Mifflinburg and Selinsgrove.
CSIU is hosting a free four-week STEAMS summer camp at Shamokin Area High School for students from grades 2 to 12. SUN Area Technical Institute in New Berlin hosts a summer camp June 14-17 for students entering grades 7 through 9. The camps offer career exploration in the areas of welding, masonry, carpentry, culinary arts, woodworking, collision repair and HVAC/plumbing.
BVRA nature campsBuffalo Valley Recreation Authority offers full-day summer camps for kids entering grades 1 to 6, half-day mini-camps for kids ages 2 to 5, and special camps for soccer, theatre and songwriting. That’s in addition to ongoing programming in gymnastics, martial arts, archery, tennis, skateboarding, arts and more.
The summer camp program runs June 21 through Aug. 5. It’s broken into eight different weekly programs incorporating outdoor exploration, animal life, water science and pollution, gardening, fitness, energy, forests and solving nature crime.
Becky Cunfer, BVRA’s new nature program director, said the nature detective camp will incorporate lessons from a wildlife conservation officer.
“We’re going to set up a fake crime scene that kids are going to explore,” Cunfer said.
For the water program, campers will learn hands-on lessons about stormwater and water quality. There will be lessons about pervious and impervious surfaces and pollution plus an electro-fishing demonstration in Bull Run Creek.
Held at the warming house off St. Mary Street in Lewisburg, the camp is based right behind the community swimming pool, too.
“We have a park, a trail system, a garden,” Cunfer said. “Kids need to be outside. They’ve been inside way too long.”
“We’re very excited to be bringing an additional level of nature education and summer camping to our programs. The families are really going to enjoy it,” said Shirley Nelson Brough, BVRA executive director.