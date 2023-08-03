STATE COLLEGE — The weather guys say our refreshing summer cool down — our little reprieve from the heat — is about to end.
Humidity levels will begin to creep back up today, setting the stage for — you guessed it — more thunderstorms with drenching rain.
"As the air moistens, spotty showers and thunderstorms will begin to pop up on Thursday afternoon with more numerous downpours occurring Thursday night and Friday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek reports this morning.
"The likelihood for drenching downpours will return with the late-week system," Dombek said, "That may lead to some localized flooding issues, mostly in urban and poor drainage areas."
There will be a mix of sun and clouds today with a high of 84 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy with thunderstorms rumbling through the Valley tonight. Tonight's overnight low will be 63.
But hang in there. A nice weekend is on the way!