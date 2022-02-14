SUNBURY — Sunbury City Council and Mayor Josh Brosious are looking forward to seeing a proposal from a city resident and business owner to develop a "Summer Market" downtown this spring.
City resident Lindie Lloyd, who also owns Indie Made, on Market Street, is proposing a "Summer Market," which would include vendors selling fresh produce and other arts and crafts twice a month on Saturdays downtown from April through September.
Lloyd told council members Monday night during a City Council meeting she wanted approval to begin searching for vendors to appear downtown in various blocks on Market Street.
Council members gave Lloyd permission to begin the process.
Lloyd said she will appear before council in two weeks with a proposal and if council agrees she would begin the process of putting the "Summer Market" together with the help of volunteers she has recruited.
Also during the meeting, Brosious announced city leaders would meet with commercial property owners on Feb. 28 at 5:15 p.m. inside City Hall to discuss the commercial property ordinance.
Former Mayor Kurt Karlovich, who was appointed by council and Brosious to head the Sunbury Wetland Ecological and Education Park, or S.W.E.E.P. project, spoke to council and got approval to move forward with getting sign prototypes that will hang at the project's site, between Line and Race streets and North 6th and North 8th streets.
Council meets again on Feb. 28 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall.