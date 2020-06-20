DANVILLE — Summer meal distribution days for Danville Area School District students will continue next week.
Distribution days for the meal pick-up at the Danville Middle School are Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. The pick-up location is at the rear entrance of the middle school (along the rear access road).
Enough meals will be provided to cover until the next distribution day, including weekends. In addition, family food boxes from the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank are distributed on Mondays.