This summer's second heat wave will blanket the Valley Wednesday through Saturday with temperatures soaring into the mid-90s and feeling more like 100 because of high humidity, said AccuWeather meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo, on Monday.
The heat wave, which emanates from the southwest, where scorching temperatures have set record highs, will move over the Valley Wednesday when it will feel like 95, although the temperature will register at 88.
On Thursday, the heat wave strengthens, with a forecast high of 91, and a RealFeel — AccuWeather's metric that includes humidity — over 100. Friday will be 95, but feel like 105, and Saturday 90, with RealFeel of about 100 at 2 p.m., LoBiondo said.
Meteorologist Bill Gartner, National Weather Service of State College, agreed that mid-to-late-week would be hot and uncomfortable, "but this is late July and we kind of expect these kinds of spells."
Gartner said this high-pressure system envelops much of the Southwest and Central U.S. and now moving into the Southeast as well. "Part of that is what we'll be feeling," Gartner said.
"It will really be juicy outside and there is the possibility of thunderstorms on one of the days," LoBiondo said.
This won't be an extended period of high heat, LoBiondo said, but it will be quite uncomfortable.
Relief should come Sunday, with temperatures dropping into the mid-80s.
Gartner warns people who have to work outside during the heat to dress lightly and stay hydrated. Take frequent rests, he said.
"If you start feeling light-headed, stop and try to find a safe shade area and drink some cold water," he said. "High heat is a dangerous time for older people and those who work outside."