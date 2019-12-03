Summit Early Learning in Lewisburg received $47K from the PPL Foundation recently.
The nonprofit will develop a makerspace program for Head Start classrooms in Snyder County, providing training materials for teachers and exposing young students to STEM concepts, according to a PPL news release on Tuesday.
The foundation awarded $575,000 to 13 nonprofits recently. The recipients included the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Foundation, which received $50,000 for the development of a fund that will be used to provide resources to develop ideas to help transform public higher education in Pennsylvania.
Earlier this year, the PPL Foundation awarded $450,000 in sustaining grants to more than 70 community organizations. The PPL Foundation also contributed more than $2 million to support local United Way organizations. Today’s announcement brings the Foundation’s 2019 community contributions to more than $3 million.
The PPL Foundation awards grants in spring and fall. The next grant cycle, for sustaining grants that assist organizations with general operating expenses, begins in January. Interested organizations can apply for grants from $1,000 to $25,000. To be considered for a grant, all organizations must apply online. Please visit www.pplcares.com to learn more.