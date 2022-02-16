MIFFLINBURG — Students in Mackenzie Ford’s SUMMIT Learning Pre-K Counts classroom ran toward Poppy the kangaroo when she made a second visit Tuesday morning.
“I love you, Poppy,” Teagan Spear said after classmate Lillianna Ulrich handed the kangaroo a Valentine card.
Ford said the students will benefit from SUMMIT Learning’s new mascot.
“It’s somebody for them to look up to,” she said.
SUMMIT staff came up with the idea of creating a mascot to enforce positive behaviors and provide support to children, said Kalicia Brungard, family engagement manager.
The mascot, Poppy, and her baby, Paulie, were unveiled Tuesday with visits to children at the Mifflinburg center. SUMMIT also created an illustrated book, “Poppy Can, Can You?” to reinforce good behaviors.
“We were one of the few schools who didn’t have a mascot,” said Shane Bierly, operations coordinator who also served on the marketing committee that came up with the idea of having a kangaroo mascot.
The animal, he said, represents “kindness, nurturing and motherhood.”
Chastidy Shuck, an Early Head Start teacher, was the first to don the Poppy costume this week.
“I thought it would be fun and I really love the kids,” said Shuck, who has worn other costumes, like Clifford and Geronimo Stilton, to entertain children.
In her first visit as Poppy meeting children between the ages of six months to 5 years at the Mifflinburg center Tuesday morning, the older preschool students were eager to meet her and Paulie.
“The babies weren’t too sure,” said Shuck.
Taking a break, she lifted the large, furry kangaroo head and exclaimed, “It’s hot.”
“They want me (as Poppy) to visit kids on the playground,” said Shuck laughing.