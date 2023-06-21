DANVILLE — The International Performing Arts Summit (IPAS) is proud to continue to host intensive instrumental programs in Danville, IPAS Executive Director Allison Cotner said.
Trombonists and pianists are practicing their skills with world-class musicians this week at the Grove Presbyterian Church while wind ensemble instrumentalists honed their skills last week, according to Cotner.
The International Performing Arts Summit began three years ago and stemmed from Artistic Director James Kent's desire to offer a program specific to the trombone. James Kent, Cotner's brother, is a trombonist with the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra in Stockholm, Sweden.
Kent said he wanted to offer aspiring trombonists the opportunity to fine-tune their skills with other like-minded musicians. He said finding renowned musicians who could also effectively work with kids was important to him.
"I've been on the student side so I kind of know what works and what doesn't," the artistic director said.
Trombone Summit faculty includes Kent, Vanessa Fralick of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Fabrice Millischer of the Paris Conservatory and Freiburg Conservatory, Marco Gómez of the Royal Danish Orchestra, Steven Osborne of the Sarasota Orchestra, Rebecca Ciabattari of the Williamsport Symphony and Kurt Eide of Northwestern University.
The annual trombone summit is offered to three separate groups: 18 and under, university level and masters level, Cotner said. This year, the program brought trombonists in from across the world.
Osborne, a faculty trombonist directing students, said he was in the right place at the right time and was happy for the opportunity to work with IPAS.
"I was given this opportunity to step up into a role in the direction that I would like to see my career go," Osborne said. "I was a student only five years ago so I'm happy to be able to help them, knowing where they're coming from."
Timothy Bortner, a Susquehanna University student from Orwigsburg, said he was glad to have learned about the summit from his trombone professor.
"It's amazing to be learning from professionals who know exactly what they are talking about," Bortner said. "This is the first program I've attended that focuses exclusively on trombone and it's awesome to work with other aspiring trombonists."
Bortner said this week he has met other trombonists from Texas, Canada and even Singapore.
The piano summit, also happening this week, is a new program for IPAS that works with pianists ages six and up. The piano summit faculty includes Dr. Michael Schneider, concert Pianist and music professor; Andrea Kent of the International School of the Stockholm Region and Jacob Furman of Cairn University.
Schneider, a friend of James Kent's from the Cleveland Institute of Music, said he was happy to direct the piano summit.
"James knew I did something similar in Texas, so he asked me to come help here," Schneider said. "The kids were farther along with their skills than I expected so we are working at their level and brining up their skills."
The wind ensemble summit, hosted last week at the Basilica of Saints Cyril, was targeted towards middle-school-aged kids, Cotner said. Faculty included James Kent, Andrea Kent, Brian Kaufman of University of Maryland Baltimore County, Joseph LaMarca of Messiah University and William Bellino of Belmont University.
Andrea Kent, James Kent's wife who is a music teacher and pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) nurse, said the musicians in seventh, eighth and ninth grades connect uniquely with their art.
"In my opinion, a program like this saves lives," Andrea Kent said. "It offers a space that kids can't identify with and get involved in."
The PICU nurse explained she has witnessed the increase in suicide attempts in this specific age group. "It's a major mental health crisis," she said. "Music is the perfect vessel."
Considering this, IPAS executives decided it was the right age to focus their new programs on. "They have enough experience with the instruments to come and make something great," Cotner said. "They put together very challenging pieces in a short amount of time."
IPAS executive director said community support in Danville has been essential for the programs. Cotner specifically mentioned Harmonious Endeavors Inc., a local nonprofit, the Grove Presbyterian Church and the Basilica of Saints Cyril and Methodius.
"People's support has been a beautiful thing," Cotner said. "There is an overwhelming love for kids and the community here."
Cotner said Tom Hiravi, band director at the Danville Area High School, was also monumental in bringing the summits to Danville. "Tom has been critical to program development," she said. "He helped with anything we need and helped us make musical connections here."
The International Trombone Summit will host two local concerts to wrap up their series. Both concerts are open to the public and free to attend.
The Student Showcase Concert will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Lycoming College Trachte Music Center in Williamsport. The summit's Finale Concert will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville.