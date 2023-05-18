When Ashley Hunter sought a new home in 2020 that would be "safe, secure and appropriate" for her daughter who has autism, she turned to the SUN Habitat For Humanity.
The decision to reach out to Habitat For Humanity was a "blessing," said Hunter, who lives at their new Milton home with her mother Kimberly, her 8-year-old daughter Harper and her 2-year-old son Colin.
"Harper loves it," said Hunter. "It's definitely been good. She has her own bedroom. We have a gigantic playroom with giant swings so she can have cool-down time in the basement for herself. It's helped out tremendously that we could make the space uniquely ours without having to worry about a landlord and making changes."
Since 1994, the nonprofit SUN Habitat For Humanity has completed 36 homes for Valley residents As of 2022, SUN Habitat For Humanity properties have contributed approximately $2.38 million to the tax rolls.
Hunter said the "comforting and inviting" home is in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Milton that has "lovely neighbors" who hold cookouts and help with lawn care.
"We got extremely lucky with where we are," said Hunter. "We were not in a place to buy a house. Habitat For Humanity gave us the opportunity to live the American dream and get a house that worked for us. We could see it get built, and we felt connected to the house because we helped build it. We feel blessed and grateful for the house. Habitat For Humanity was a huge welcome for us."
Next property in Sunbury
SUN Habitat Administrator Jay Helmer said the next property to be renovated is a Sunbury home at 1109 Edison Ave.—the sixth in the city and 37th overall for the organization. It will allow a single mother and her three children to own their first home in a market where housing affordability has dropped, according to Money.com, to the lowest level in history.
"Our little piece of the affordable housing puzzle is helping families take that next step," said Helmer. "So many families have been renting for a while, have good jobs and stability but could do better but can't find a way to get ahead. This is that opportunity for those who are in the right position and willing to work. Habitat is a hand-up, largely because of the sweat equity and paying back."
Union-Snyder Habitat For Humanity was formed in 1994 and combined with the Northumberland Habitat For Humanity in 2013.
In the pre-COVID era, they could build at least one house a year, but the pandemic and real estate market slowed that down, said Helmer.
The Edison Avenue property was purchased at a foreclosure auction last spring. Volunteers and at least 250 hours of sweat equity from the family have been working since 2022 to renovate the home into a four-bedroom and two-bathroom home.
The single mother and three kids who will live there are currently living in a two-bedroom apartment in Milton. The new mortgage will be half the rent they're paying now, said Helmer.
In a typical house, about 75 percent of the work is done by volunteers and 25 percent by subcontractors. Much of the materials—cabinets, lighting, and more—are donated, said Helmer.
Don Fisher, chair of the SUN Construction Committee, has been involved with the program since 1998. As a retired mechanical engineer, Fisher works with a committee of five people who plan, order materials, acquire building permits, supervise the volunteers and lead the construction projects. Volunteers are divided into teams with combinations of inexperienced and experienced workers.
"A new building we can do in about 10 months," said Fisher. "Renovations depend on the extent of work. They take six to 12 months."
The Edison Avenue property had to be stripped down to the studs. It required new wiring, new plumbing and a new heating system. Fisher said they ran into one of the most unexpected issues with the city property.
"As we did the demolition, we found termites," he said. "There were no signs of it. Once we started tearing up the flooring, we saw they had eaten a good chunk of the living room floor and near the back of the house. It was extensive repairs and termite remediation. We always find something, but that was the biggest surprise. I haven't run into termites before."
Fisher said he enjoys working with the volunteers, especially college students. Some young volunteers have never even picked up a hammer, so he said it can be fun to teach them over the weeks they volunteer.
Fisher is always part of the dedication ceremony when the keys are handed over to new owners.
"It's a great experience," he said. "You get to know the families as you work Saturday after Saturday. They have enthusiasm and we feel that too."
Criteria
Habitat For Humanity works in communities across all 50 states and more than 70 countries worldwide. Families and individuals in need of decent, affordable housing apply for homeownership with their local Habitat For Humanity.
Each local Habitat’s family selection committee selects homeowners based on three criteria: the applicant’s level of need; their willingness to partner with Habitat; and their ability to repay a mortgage through an affordable payment plan. As part of their willingness to partner, Habitat’s homebuyers invest hundreds of hours of their own labor, called sweat equity, working alongside volunteers and other Habitat homeowners.
"The goal of Habitat is to take folks from sub-standard housing to simple, decent affordable housing," said Helmer. "We try to prepare folks for home ownership. We have homeowner education classes through Wood Forest Bank."
Prospective households are low to moderate income. In the U.S., they serve families whose income does not exceed 60 percent of the area median income as defined for the area by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Homeowner eligibility and selection take place at the local level and it can vary from community to community.
Homeowners must also be able and willing to pay an affordable mortgage. Habitat makes a reasonable effort to ensure that an affordable mortgage does not exceed 30 percent of the homeowner’s gross monthly income. Mortgage payments are cycled back into the community to help build additional Habitat houses.
The waiting list has increased over the last few years. He said they have a defined application window and get calls "pretty regularly," he said.
SUN Habitat has 19 mortgages that are helping to fund the next house and the house after that and so on, he said.
"They're paying it forward in a sense," he said. "That's part of what makes Habitat really powerful. Someone else's mortgage is funding the next house, someone else's is funding the next house, and so on. It's really unique model in that way."
Putting down roots
Helmer said it is "incredibly powerful" to see the outcomes for families.
"We know home ownership helps allow people to put down roots, allows kids to have somewhere safe to call home and a backyard they can play in," said Helmer. "All of a sudden there's stability that wasn't there before, leading to better educational outcomes. You're building somebody's home, this is something someone is going to live in for a long, long time."
SUN Habitat is reviewing applications for its next project: 1214 Line St., which was formerly part of the Sunbury Community Hospital property.