SUNBURY — A foreclosed home on Edison Avenue will have new occupants thanks to the SUN Habitat For Humanity.
Jay Helmer, administrator and development officer for the SUN Habitat For Humanity, said the group is now accepting applications for a partner family for a home at 1109 Edison Avenue.
Helmer said the group recently took over the property and is remodeling the entire structure.
“We are completely rehabbing the entire house and are looking for volunteers for the demo work,” he said.
“We are taking the home down to the studs and then building it back up with all new drywall, insulation, kitchen and new bathrooms.”
Helmer said the group, which is located on Old Trail, in Selinsgrove, started in the 1990s and has remodeled or built 36 homes. The projects help low- to moderate-income families have the opportunity to own their own homes.
“The goal is to build safe affordable housing meant to be permanent for families who have not owned a home before,” Helmer said.
“We are currently accepting applications to be a habitat partner family that meets the guidelines,” he said.
How the program works is an average family of three to four that has a total income of $30,000 or less would have the opportunity to get a zero interest 30-year mortgage at about $400 a month and the chance at being a homeowner, Helmer said.
“The idea is to take folks from substandard housing to safe, decent affordable housing,” he said.
“This is for low-to-moderate-income range families that traditionally couldn’t go to a bank and get a mortgage and these are most often first-time homeowners.”
A second part of the program is the new owners must complete 250 hours helping with the rehabbing of the home, Helmer said.
Helmer said since the program began in the Valley, more than $2 million has been put back on the tax rolls in various communities throughout the Valley.
The current project in Sunbury will be the sixth home the organization has rehabbed.
The group also purchased a vacant lot on 11th and Reagan Street where Helmer said he hopes to be able to build a brand new home for a family that meets the criteria.
Sunbury City Councilman Jim Eister said the group does an excellent job.
“Through the years, they have done numerous projects and have helped so many families,” he said. “They do an excellent job and have been an asset to the city.”
To find out more information or to apply, visit www.sunhabitat.org