LEWISBURG — The borough of Lewisburg will be the place to be on June 16 and 17 with the Snyder, Union, and Northumberland (SUN) Pridefest Celebration.
The pre-pride celebration and drag show kick off celebration will be held at 7 p.m. June 16 at the CommUnity Zone, 328 Market St, Lewisburg. SUN Pridefest will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 17 at White Pine Alley and South Third streets, Lewisburg. The CommUnity Zone is also partnering with the Campus Theatre in June to present three films celebrating Pride Month.
The events coincide with June being Pride Month, which recognizes the LGBTQ+ community. SUN held its first Pridefest in the Valley last year in Sunbury.
"Come out, have a good time and be yourself," said Corrine Albright, of Catawissa, chair of SUN Pride, a working group of the Association for Inclusion, Respect, and Equity (AIRE). "It's a way to let everyone know we're here, you can come out for a good time. You don't need to be ashamed of who you are."
The weekend kicks off with the drag show, which is BYOB and for only for guests 18 and older. Tickets will be sold at the door.
"It's a way for people to express themselves through their art form, whether dancing or singing," said Albright. "It's a way to feel empowered. For people to take on their persona and live their truth, it's powerful."
Six performers — Tequilla Daniels, Alexus Daniels, Trixie Valentine, Xander Valentine, Harpy Daniels and Dallas — will be a part of the Friday show, she said.
On Saturday, more than a dozen entertainers will grace the stage. Entertainment will be hosted by Alexus Daniels, the matriarch of the Daniels’ Family, a 20-plus year performer, finding her success in Denver, Colo., performing in the city’s bars and cabarets. Co-hosting is Tequila Daniels, 2007 Miss Gay Pennsylvania America, with over 20 years of performing experience, and presented the Queer Icon 2022 Award.
More than 50 vendors include area crafters, churches, food trucks, non-profits, and PFLAG Danville, a support group for parents, families, and friends of LGBTQIA+ people as well as LGBTQIA+ people themselves.
Pridefest is sponsored by Geisinger, PNC Bank, Giant, M&T Bank, and Susquehanna Ethical Society, as well as support from the Association for Inclusion, Respect, and Equity, and other community members.
Cindy Peltier, director of the CommUnity Zone, said the organization partners with community groups like SUN Pride to bring awareness.
"It's a time when we need not to be hiding who you are, to be out and proud," said Peltier. "We want to be always be reaching out beyond Lewisburg. We partner with as many people as we can to spread the wor and help each other get it done."
The CommUnity Zone is also partnering with the Campus Theatre in June to present three films celebrating Pride Month. This series is being sponsored by the CommUnity Zone, the Campus Theatre, Lewisburg Neighborhoods, SUN County Pride, and the SUN Pride Committee and the Association for Inclusion, Respect, and Equity (AIRE)
The first film on June 7 was 1999's "But I'm a Cheerleader," a romantic comedy about a young woman realizing and embracing her sexuality.
On June 18, the theatre will host a special matinee showing of 1972's seminal musical "Cabaret!" This adaptation of the stage musical set in 1931 Berlin took home 8 Oscars. This film will have regular ticket prices at the box office and concessions for purchase.
On June 21, a free showing of 1968's "The Queen" will be shown. This documentary follows drag queens organizing and participating in the 1967 Miss All-America Camp Beauty Contest, and presents a fascinating look at drag culture and societal topics surrounding it. This film will also be open for the public for free, with donations encouraged and concessions available for purchase.