LEWISBURG — Local nonprofits SUN Soroptimist and Transitions of PA will co-host a screening of the documentary Wisdom of Trauma on Wednesday, May 11, at The Campus Theatre in Lewisburg. The event will start at 6:30 p.m.
Wisdom of Trauma is a 90-minute documentary featuring Dr. Gabor Maté, a renowned expert on addiction, trauma, and childhood development. The documentary focuses on creating a more trauma-informed society.
Following the screening, a brief panel discussion with local experts will allow community members and professionals to learn more about local resources.