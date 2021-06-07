Students in the advertising art and design program at SUN Area Technical Institute adopted the Danville SPCA for their dress down day charity, according to a news release from the school.
Support for the the nonprofit, no-kill shelter was a class decision made by democratic process after several charities were suggested.
The 15 students were given an assignment by instructor Kim McBride to design a t-shirt with certain specifications. They were asked to be creative, keep it positive and consider the limitations of the printer/cutter which would be used to produce the t-shirts in class.
An in-class competition was held to vote on the t-shirt design that would be worn on dress down days.
Although there were many interesting concepts, the students chose Katelyn Germini’s Adobe Illustrator design. Katelyn will be attending Appalachian State University for a studio arts major.
The students all helped to produce the shirts using the Roland VersaWorks Printer/Cutter and a clamshell heat press. The total amount donated was $241.