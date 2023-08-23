NEW BERLIN — A $3.5 million expansion to the electrical occupations and mechatronics programs at SUN Area Technical School is on hold until additional funding is secured.
Dave Bacher, the administrative director at the school, said The Joint Operating Committee intends to expand and renovate space at the west campus of the property, located at 815 Market St., New Berlin, to accommodate the two training programs. The $3,511,000 project needs an additional $278,000 to complete the roof.
"We do not have quite enough money in reserve to complete the base bid and the alternates, so we have petitioned our five sending districts for the additional $278,000 to complete the roof," said Bacher. "It has been proposed that those funds would come from a portion of the excess dollars that would be returned to our sending district following our 2022-2023 budget reconciliation."
The Joint Operating Committee (JOC), at its public meeting last week, heard information regarding the project, reviewed the scope of the project and the bids that were submitted for the base bid and project alternates. Bacher said they also heard information regarding the projected soft costs, which include permit fees, engineering and architect’s fees along with construction contingencies.
"We are in a holding pattern until we hear from the districts in our consortium regarding the additional funding," he said. "Once that decision has been made at each of our sending districts the Joint Operating Committee will be able to award some combination of the bids. We should have that information in the second half of September. Since we do not traditionally hold a JOC meeting in September, we would need to schedule a special meeting to award bids."
The last major construction project at SUN Tech was the $8.2 million West Campus building renovation which was completed in 2017.
SUN Area Technical Institute offers 19 programs of study and accepts students from Lewisburg Area, Juniata, Midd-West, Mifflinburg, Milton Area, Selinsgrove Area, Shikellamy and Warrior Run school districts.
Warehouse to be renovated
The space on the West Campus is currently used as warehouse space. The project’s base bid will renovate the space to include training program lab space and two theory areas that are similar to traditional classroom spaces, said Bacher.
"The base bid will also reconfigure an area of the roof that is currently a peaked shingle-type wooden truss roof," he said. "That area will be replaced by a flat membrane-covered roof that is typical on commercial buildings. That section of the roof currently leaks and is not as energy efficient."
The project will create more space for students to work through the curriculum in the two programs, he said.
"The current space that is available in each program is somewhat inadequate in terms of both space and set-up," said Bacher. "Because there is some crossover between these two programs, creating common lab space will allow students in each program to acquire technical competencies and cross-training from the other. Ideally, because of the naturally adjacent nature of each program, the students completing the programs will be more job ready or have a leg up on their peers who are pursuing post-secondary opportunities."
Current space is 'cluttered, tight'
Van Reichelderfer, the electrical occupations instructor, and Kevin Yakamook, the mechatronics instructor, both agreed that the programs have outgrown the space they currently occupy.
"It's really cluttered in here," said Reichelderfer. "It will be nice to have more room."
"It's tight," said Yakamook. "We try to be efficient with what we have. We certainly need more room for the students to work. Everyone is on top of each other."
Shikellamy junior Ben Kremer, 16, of Sunbury, is a student in the electrical program.
"I like the program," he said. "I like the hands-on part of it. The extra room will help."
Additionally, the space that is vacated in the main building can eventually be repurposed to expand space for current programs or to offer additional programming, he added.
Project alternatives
The Joint Operating Committee is also considering two “project alternates” that are not part of the base bid. These alternates involve replacing two sections of the roof on the remainder of the building, said Bacher.
"In past years we have replaced several sections of the roof on that building and the entire roof on our main building," he said. "We believe that it will be less expensive to complete the remainder roof at one time rather than bidding to replace the remaining sections of the roof piecemeal over the next few years."
The project will be funded through several sources: grant monies, a donation from the Charles B. Degenstein Foundation, budgeted expenditures and monies that SUN Tech has been allowed to retain as savings over the past few years, said Bacher.
The Joint Operating Committee hired McKissick Associates last year to complete the design work on the project. No other bids have been awarded at this point, said Bacher.
McKissick has suggested that work on the project could start within two months of the bid award. The construction can take up to one year, he said.