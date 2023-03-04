NEW BERLIN — There are 19 career and technical education (CTE) programs available at SUN Area Technical Institute, and all are a head start to getting a good job, said Eric Turofski, school-to-career coordinator.
In some cases, SUN Tech programs can lead to apprenticeships, if students opt to go in that direction.
Kaden Jones, a Shikellamy High School student, and Eli Brown, Midd-West High School, won’t have any problem finding post-graduation work.
Under SUN Tech’s co-op programs, both are already working in local industry as they complete their schooling. Jones, in SUN Tech’s Precision Metal Working program, is working part-time at QE Manufacturing in New Berlin; Brown, in the carpentry program, is working part-time at Witmark Construction, Winfield.
Jones will work several days a week at QE and come into SUN Tech several days a week for instruction, said Terry Anselmo, precision metal working instructor.
At SUN Tech he has learned to operate a Computer Numerical Control, a marketable skill. “That is the same machine as used in a lot of our local industries,” Anselmo said.
“I have more job openings than I have students to fill,” Anselmo said. “The only hold back is a lot of these guys don’t have a driver’s license yet. I could put every one of them to work, through our co-op program.”
These are only two of 19 co-op programs offered at the school and what they learn will jump-start a good-paying job in their chosen fields.
Brown has always liked building things, he said, and that motivation probably accounts for his ability to excel in that trade.
Last summer, Brown already got carpentry experience with Witmer Construction, he said.
“I’d like to build my own house someday,” Brown said. This past week Brown and his classmates were busy building a small house, learning all aspects of framing, walls, and other essentials in foundation.
Brown, and others at SUN-Tech are involved in co-ops, which are state-approved programs, Turofski said.
Under the eyes of Pennsylvania Department of Education, there are two ways to put kids out to work experience: through diversified occupation and cooperative education. When a student is put out through cooperative education it has to be an approved C.T.E. (Career Technical Education) program. An example of that is when a school has an approved carpentry program or a nursing program. A program certified by the state.
Those programs have a task list.
“They have tasks to do and certain criteria and curriculum to meet,” Turofski said. “The state sets guidelines.
“Some schools put persons out in what is called diversified occupations. In diversified you don’t have to have any specific training. Here a high school sends a student out and he or she goes to any employer they have an interest in. In this case, the student is not studying any trade specifically. It’s just to get work experience.”
With an apprenticeship, there is a progressive wage scale. In cooperative education, there is not necessarily a progressive wage scale. The employer is at liberty to assess the student’s ability and give them a raise.
With an apprenticeship, once someone meets certain requirements, hours, and tasks and pass certifications, they automatically earn that wage scale.
Schools with Career Technical Education can’t send a student out on a diversified occupation. SUN Tech just works at cooperative education. It is strictly career and tech education.
“Our path here,” Turofski said, “is where the kids take a career path. Our students take a career interest survey when they start. It is what trade they want to go into. and we guide them in that career path. Not to multiple career paths. Kids come here in the last year of high school and take our programs as an elective. They still graduate out of their home schools.”
In Eli Brown’s case, he said, “When I graduate I hope to get a job where I’ve already been working. At Witmer Construction.”