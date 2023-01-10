NEW BERLIN — When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field last Monday, team trainers, EMTs, and doctors rushed to him and immediately performed CPR. He had to be resuscitated twice. That quick action was the first step that has led to his recovery.
At SUN Area Technical Institute, in New Berlin, teaching CPR is part of the curriculum in teacher Kale Geiswite’s criminal justice class.
“The faster you can have CPR done, the better chance somebody has of survival. Every second that ticks by when it is not occurring is time that is lost,” Geiswite said. “And we can’t get that back.”
“That’s one of the certifications that my students receive every year,” said Geiswite.
But he doesn’t just teach CPR to his students, he said. “I also teach CPR to many other programs here at the school.”
There are two CPR instructors at SUN Tech. The other is Robin Harvey, the health instructor.
Two criminal justice class students, Darnell Nichols and Colby Oberdorf, on Monday, said they liked the course,
“Yes, the course was very helpful and fun to learn,” said Nichols.
Oberdorf said he “enjoyed the way the class was taught using various media and hands-on learning.”
After the CPR course, said Nichols, “I have the confidence of knowing I can save a life if something were to happen in a real-life situation.”
“I have the ability to save a life and do it quickly,” Oberdorf said. “That is an important skill in our field.”
The students have taken to learning CPR “pretty quickly,” Geiswite said. “They go through two-and-half hours of instruction prior to actually getting their hands on a mannequin and practicing the physical skills.”
Discussions include what causes a heart attack, what happens when someone’s heart stops, what health risks are associated with that and what needs to be paid attention to in order to get the heart beating again.
“We talk about what all of those things mean when we are doing CPR,” Geiswite said. “What do we need to look for. What symptoms does the person have, or not have that can tell us what is going on.”
Students don’t do just CPR for adults, he said. They do children and infants. “We teach them all the way from the infant stage.”
Even if students don’t go into the medical field or criminal justice field, this is information that benefits them lifelong.
“This is something that can help them personally, in their own family life, at a friends’ house, or wherever they might be. Because there are a lot of people who don’t know how to do CPR correctly or are afraid to,” Geiswite said.
CPR certification is required for some jobs, he said, such as police officers. “For the average person that attempts to do CPR, you are not required to be certified but I would suggest that everyone take a CPR class.”
SUN Tech does not right now have public CPR classes.
Geiswite teaches CPR to about 120 students a year. In a given year he certifies upwards of 200 people, he said.
Geiswite is a certified CPR instructor through Geisinger and the American Heart Association.
Class Acts is a weekly feature highlighting students, teachers, programs and projects at Valley school districts. Email suggestions for future stories to news@dailyitem.com.