SUNBURY — A 60-foot Ferris wheel will be on Market Street when the Sunbury Semiquincentennial Celebration kicks off on July 4 with the biggest parade the city has ever seen, according to organizers.
The celebration has been two years in the making thanks to a committee of people, including Jody Ocker, Slade Shreck, Councilman John Barnhart and city business owner Lyndie Lloyd.
Ocker said things are falling into place for the weeklong celebration that kicks off with a parade and ceremony throughout the day on July 4.
Ocker said the festival starts on July 5 through July 7 and 25 vendors have been confirmed for spots at the Riverfront and Cameron Park so far.
"We are getting more interest each day," Ocker said. "We are getting a lot of inquires from people wanting to be a part of the event."
Ocker said following the parade the ceremony will include several guest speakers, including, state Rep. Lynda Culver and Sen. John Gordner, as well as several members of the community and business owners who have had their business in the city for as long as 100 years.
The committee is still selling sponsorships, calendars featuring local artists and challenge coins, Ocker said.
The event will run directly into the annual Sunbury Celebration and conclude with fireworks on July 9.
Barnhart said he is excited for the event and parade and looks forward to seeing everyone come enjoy themselves and learn the history of the city.
"This is all coming together nicely," Barnhart said.
"People that were unsure about entering the parade are now starting to call and want to take part in the event," he said.
Barnhart said he has plans to make it the biggest parade in city history and one of the biggest celebrations.
"I think with all the planning we have been doing we are all excited for the event," he said. "Everyone is working hard and I think we all want what's best for the city and to provide our residents with a great time and memories to have forever."
For more information on the celebration or to become a sponsor, visit www.sunbury250.com.