SUNBURY — The Sunbury Semiquincentennial committee continues to fundraise for the biggest celebration in the city's history.
Committee chairperson Jody Ocker told City Council and Mayor Josh Brosious Monday night there are two more additional fundraising campaigns currently underway.
The first is a $50 raffle ticket with a chance to win one of two limited-edition Henry rifles with engraved stock commemorating the Sunbury Semiquincentennial.
Only 15 were made and sold of each model. Rifles offered for the raffle are “proofs” of each model, Ocker said.
First prize is a Big Boy 45 LC, carbine, brass finish with a $1,595 retail value. the second prize is a Golden Boy 22 LR, octagon barrel, brass with a $995 retail value, Ocker said. The third prize is a standard 22 LR, round barrel, blued finish with a $795 retail value.
There are also four prizes of $500 cash.
Only 750 tickets are being sold, Ocker said.
The drawing will be held on July 8 at the Good Will Hose Company, on Reagan Street.
All proceeds benefit the Sunbury 250th Committee.
A second campaign underway is a $5 raffle with cash prizes and 1,000 tickets will be sold.
The Sunbury Code Department also held a recycling day, which raised $1,023, and the money was presented to Ocker at Monday's council meeting.
For more information on raffles and other fundraisers contact sunbury250@gmail.com or call 570- 286-7820.
The guns were custom built by Rocky Mountain Firearms, in Johnstown, Colorado.
Rocky Mountain Firearms is a family-owned business that has done special edition firearms for nearly 20 years, according to Ocker.
On the left side of the rifles, the buttstock has an image of Fort Augusta, the pistol grip has the Sunbury250 logo, and the forearm stock has the Sunbury Fire Department and Soldiers Monument.
On the right side of the rifle, the buttstock has the Hotel Edison, the grip has the Pennsylvania RR Station, and the forearm stock has the Sunbury Trolley crossing the toll bridge and the courthouse clocktower.
Brosious and Councilman Jim Eister thanked Ocker and the committee for all the work being put into the event.
"The city is grateful for everything you all are doing," Brosious said. Eister agreed.
"This will be a great event and we are all thankful and looking forward to the celebration."