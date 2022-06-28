SUNBURY — The Sunbury 250th Parade will be getting a special addition thanks to committee members John Barnhart and Lindie Lloyd.
A replica of a WWII fighter plane will fly over the city to start the Sunbury 250th parade on Monday, according to Barnhart.
Barnhart and Lloyd are co-chairs of the parade and have said they are excited for city residents to see the biggest parade in city history.
Jim Radel, 59, of Sunbury, will be the pilot, and he said he is excited.
“This will be fun as long as the weather holds up,” he said.
Radel, who has been a pilot since 1990, said the plane will fly 500 feet above the city and will start by flying over the Shikellamy High School then to Route 61 over Market Street toward the river and back to the high school.
Radel said there is the possibility of having a second plane join him but details are still being worked out.
Radel will be flying in an RV-4 aircraft that holds two people, and if the second plane comes it will be an RV-8, which is a bit bigger than the RV-4.
Barnhart said he is excited about the planes and for city residents.
“We wanted to be able to keep adding to the parade,” he said. “We are all excited for this celebration.”
Lloyd agreed.
“We are looking forward to having the planes as it will be exciting and something new for everyone,” she said.
The parade begins at 10 a.m.