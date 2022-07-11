SUNBURY — The organizers of the Sunbury 250th Celebration said they were thrilled with the turnout of people and the events that took place last week.
That includes the bragging rights about the 60-foot Ferris wheel that “wowed” residents through the week, according to one of the co-chairs of the Sunbury 250th Celebration, Slade Shreck.
“It all went really well and was a great week for Sunbury,” he said. “The week ended with the fireworks and this couldn’t have been better with the weather, the Ferris Wheel, once people realized it was in the Netflix show ‘Stranger Things.’”
Shreck said even the live music was a success.
“We had more than 1,500 just for Tusk, the Fleetwood Mac tribute band, we had last week,” he said.
“I would like to thank all the committees, and everyone involved. This was truly a perfect week.”
The week began with the July 4 parade that saw dozens of floats line the streets of the city, making parade committee chairs, Lindie Lloyd and John Barnhart happy.
“We were happy to see so many people come out to the parade with some coming as far as South Carolina who were originally from Sunbury but moved away many years ago,” Lloyd said. “They were not disappointed. We had such a great response from the public and it made me very proud to be part of this community.”
Sunbury 250th co-chair Jody Ocker said she was proud of the committees and the event.
“We started this a long time ago and it filtered down to a core group of people and we got it done,” Ocker said. “We are proud of the program we put out.”
Ocker and Shreck received a round of applause during Monday’s City Council meeting from the elected officials and from members of the public in attendance after the two gave their final thoughts on the event to the board.
Vice President of the Sunbury Celebration Jenna Eister Whitaker said the celebration on Saturday was also a success.
“We had a lot of people in the city for the fireworks and throughout the day,’ she said. “It was unbelievable and we saw a lot more people up at the baseball fields because I think people were not allowed to be out on the river boating. We are all happy with how everything turned out and couldn’t ask for a better three days.”
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said the parade went flawlessly.
“Everything went well and people enjoyed themselves,” he said. “The week came and went without any incidents and I want to thank the entire committee and the fire police for all doing an excellent job.”