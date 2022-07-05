SUNBURY — The Sunbury 250th Celebration continues to be a hit with residents despite a rainy start to the day, hundreds of people roamed Market Street and made their way to the riverfront to watch live entertainment and eat various food from food trucks around Cameron Park.
One of the biggest attractions is the 60-foot-high Ferris Wheel that sits on Third and Market Street.
"I loved it," Phoenix Kantz, 9, of Port Trevorton said. "It was so much fun."
Teairah Johnson-Young, 9, of Sunbury, agreed.
"It was fun being so high up in the air," she said. "I loved riding it."
With various food trucks and vendors spread out from Second to Fourth streets on Market Street, one vendor, Alicia Wilver, 29, of Sunbury, said she enjoyed the day.
"This is great," she said. "This is one of the biggest events the city ever had and the addition of the Ferris Wheel was a great idea. It has the 'wow' factor."
Co-Chair Slade Shreck said he was happy to see people come out on a Tuesday to enjoy the food and entertainment, which featured a Shania Twain cover band at the riverfront.
"We are looking forward to the rest of the week," he said. "It was a great day for everyone and we are excited for what's to come."
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he was also enjoying the events.
"If you don't get down to listen to the awesome music down by the river you are missing out," he said. "There is great music, awesome views of the river and sunset and vendors."
The festival continues Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 10 a.m.