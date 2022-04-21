SUNBURY — The Sunbury Semiquincentennial Committee hosted the first event in a year-worth celebration of Sunbury's 250th birthday.
"This is more than just a fundraiser," said Jody Ocker, co-chair of the Sunbury Semiquincentennial Committee, as she welcomed guests into the dining room of the Albright Center for the Arts. "It's a way to ratchet up the excitement in the community as we move forward with our planned events, culminating during the week of July 4th."
The Thursday evening event, called "The Grand Marshal's Reception" was planned for 150 guests, Ocker said.
The two grand marshals are State Senator John Gordner and State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver.
The guest speaker Thursday night was local historian John Moore, who spoke a little about what life must have been like 250 years ago in this area.
Meanwhile, "After this fundraiser we're kicking back for a couple of weeks," said Slade Shreck, co-chair of the committee. "We have a lot of things on our plate. We are tying up all the details right now."
The committee has been working on the entire slate of events for close to two years, explained Victoria Rosancrans, who is a member of the committee.
There will be a parade on July 4th and then a ceremony in Cameron Park.
Most of what is occupying Ocker's time is making sure that everything works as planned during the July 4th week.
"We also have vendors to talk to. And Slade (Shreck) is in charge of booking the music." On Tuesday night that week there will be tributes to Garth Brooks and Shania Twain, he said.
There will be a living history program going on during the week.
And the committee is bringing in a ferris wheel to Sunbury that they rented from a company in South Carolina, Ocker said.
All the money brought in through fundraising helps pay for everything, Ocker and Shreck said. "Every one of the events is free to the public," Ocker said. "Even the living history performers will be funded by what is raised. Whatever is left will go to local nonprofits."
Funds raised will also pay for the signage, Shreck said.
Gordner spent time early in the evening looking and admiring early photographs of Sunbury, which were on display. He noted that he sits on the America 250 Pa. committee, which is "planning for the 250th anniversary of our nation," he said.