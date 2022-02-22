SUNBURY — The Sunbury Semiquincentennial committee will be offering 48 commemorative Henry rifles as part of a continued fundraising effort, three of which will be raffled off to the public.
The guns are being custom built by Rocky Mountain Firearms, in Johnstown, Colorado.
Rocky Mountain Firearms is a family-owned business which has done special edition firearms for nearly 20 years, according to committee co-chair, Jody Ocker
The rifles are manufactured by the Henry rifle company and are 100 percent American made, Ocker said.
“When I was contacted by Brian Nesby, owner of Rock Mountain Firearms, in early January, I knew the rifles would be a fitting way to commemorate Sunbury’s Semiquincentennial and a valuable heirloom for purchasers,” Ocker said.
The rifle, invented by Benjamin Tyler Henry and patented in 1860, was the first practical, lever action repeating rifle, Ocker said. It increased the firepower of a single person 14 times that of a single-shot gun. The rifle was popular with military and civilians. Civil War soldiers saved their pay to purchase them. Owning one was a point of pride.
Ocker, Northumberland County Historical Society President Cindy Inkrote and Secretary John Lindermuth immediately began working with Nesby to select the historical scenes that will be engraved on the rifles, Ocker said.
Nesby’s engravers worked with Mary Beth Monnier of Creative Marketing Strategies on the final design of the images used. All rifles will be engraved with the same images.
On the left side of the rifle, the buttstock has an image of Fort Augusta, the pistol grip has the Sunbury250 logo, and the forearm stock has the Sunbury Fire Department and Soldiers Monument.
On the right side of the rifle, the buttstock has the Hotel Edison, the grip has the Pennsylvania RR Station, and the forearm stock has the Sunbury Trolley crossing the toll bridge and the courthouse clocktower.
Three limited-edition models will be raffled off, Ocker said.
The Standard and Golden Boy models are .22 caliber. The Standard has a round barrel and blued finish. The Golden Boy has an octagon barrel and shiny brass finish. The Big Boy model is similar to the Golden Boy and can be purchased with the customer’s choice of .357, .44, or .45 caliber octagon barrels.
Only 15 rifles of each model will be made for sale to the general public, while three prototypes of each of the guns will be raffled off.
Each rifle will be numbered, and the customer can choose any number they wish on a first-come first-served basis, Ocker said.
The purchase prices are $799 for the Standard, $995 for the Golden Boy, and $1,595 for the Big Boy.
“We’ve sold a number of commemorative Henry rifles in Pennsylvania, including Perry and Bedford counties,” Nesby said in a press release. “We generally create these guns for centennials, sesquicentennials and bicentennials. I try to spend a lot of time learning about the history of the community for which the guns are being produced.”
Nesby said the company wanted to donate the three prototype guns to the city.
“We want to leave money in Sunbury, and that’s why we are donating two guns, a Henry Standard and a Henry Golden Boy, to be raffled off, with the money benefiting the Sunbury Semiquincentennial Committee.”
Ocker said the committee will purchase one Big Boy for the raffle as well.
“These rifles are the ‘proof’ editions for each model and will be engraved as such instead of numbered,” Ocker said.
Details of the raffle, including ticket cost, will be announced once the committee has the rifles.
“We hope to have raffle tickets available within a few weeks,” Ocker said.
Committee co-chair Slade Shreck worked with Young’s Sporting Goods in Northumberland, to receive the rifles that have been donated.
For more information or to purchase one of the commemorative Henry rifles, contact Brian Nesby by phone at 888-742-4867 or 970-231-3050.
Orders are placed in the order received, Ocker said.