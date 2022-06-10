check

Veteran Anthony Romania, Area Agency on Aging staff member Ryan Miller, Sunbury Airport Campground representative Peggy Reichenbach, Area Agency on Aging administrator Karen Leonovich and Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano gather at the county's AAA office for a check presentation of $10,000 from the airport campground to be used for veterans emergency funds.

SUNBURY — For the 14th straight year, the Sunbury Airport Campground is giving back to the community by donating $10,000 to the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging Veterans Program.

On Friday, Peggy Reichenbach, of the Sunbury Airport Campground, presented the check to Karen Leonovich, the administrator of the county’s Area Agency on Aging and Veterans Affairs.

The money, which was raised through fundraising efforts, is going to the Veteran's Affairs Emergency funds, which help veterans who need help with their bills, according to Leonovich.

Reichenbach said the airport was happy to continue to help.

Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said he was thankful for the donation.

"This is a wonderful thing the campground does," he said. "We are very grateful and the money is always put toward great use for our veterans who are in need."

Leonovich agreed.

"We are very thankful for this," she said.

