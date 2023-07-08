SUNBURY — For the 15th straight year, the Sunbury Airport Campground is giving back to the community by donating $10,916 to the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging Veterans Program.
Peggy Reichenbach, of the Sunbury Airport Campground, presented the check to Northumberland County Commissioners, Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kym Best, Olivia Sims, the administrator of the county’s Area Agency on Aging and Veterans Affairs and Ryan Miller, director of Veteran's Affairs.
The money, which was raised through fundraising efforts, is going to the Veteran’s Affairs Emergency funds, which help veterans who need help with their bills, according to Schiccatano.
Reichenbach, who said the airport runs various fundraising events through the year, said the airport was happy to continue to help the program.
"We love doing this every year, and it is such a great cause," she said.
Reichenbach said she loves the program and especially likes how the agency will go out and help veterans shop instead of just handing over money.
"They truly care and want to help in every way," she said.
Schiccatano said he was thankful for the donation.
"What they do for us by raising this money is great," he said. "We are all thankful. The money is always put toward great use for our veterans who are in need.”