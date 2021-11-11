SUNBURY — Bodyslams and powerbombs are coming to the Sunbury American Legion Post 301 in Sunbury this weekend.
The Mount Carmel-based Pennsylvania Championship Wrestling Alliance (PCWA) will host a show Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Legion, 611 Market St., Sunbury. Doors open at 3 p.m.
“It will be hard-hitting action, up close and personal,” said Roy Troutman, one of the event organizers. “It’s a family event, they’re in for a good time. If you’re looking for wrestling like WWE, that’s what we do. You’ll see some really good action.”
Rob Noxious, the PCWA Heavyweight Champion, Autumn Breeze, the PCWA Women’s Champion, and Born to Wrestle, the PCWA Tag Team Champions, will all be in action. Troutman, GI Bear and Malcolm King will all be in attendance as well.
“Get your tickets,” said Rob Noxious. “I will defend my PCWA Heavyweight Championship against Mr. Ping. You buy your tickets, I’ll supply the violence.”
Noxious told Mr. Ping to be ready for the show.
“Wake up early, take a hot shower, look at yourself in the mirror, and smack yourself in the face,” he said. “I want you to know this isn’t a dream but it might be your worst nightmare.”
A new PCWA U.S. Champion will be crowned at the show. GI Bear had to relinquish the belt and the Fantastic Max Championship belt due to injury.
“It’s going to be a fun packed night of entertainment to sponsor a good organization, the Legion,” said owner GI Bear. “We have eight matches in store for the night. The heavyweight title, the tag titles and the women’s title will all be on the line. Come out and support the local organization.”
Troutman said the show has been two years in the making. It was canceled just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now we’re able to go in and pack the place out,” said Troutman. “The Legion is near and dear to my heart. I’m excited to go make them money and do it in front of a hometown crowd that I love.”
The show is also a benefit show for the American Legion. All proceeds from food and the 50/50 raffle will go to the American Legion.
Tickets are $20 for the front row and $15 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased at the legion or by calling 570-933-0370.