SUNBURY — Three Sunbury residents and tattoo artists are looking forward to entering the 14th Annual Figurative Art Exhibition after winning Susquehanna Art Society first-place prizes last month.
Chris Bucher, 44, Jen Haupt, 45, and Tyler Metzger, 30, all of Sunbury, and all of Body Mods, on Market Street, took first place in an art show last month at the Degenstein Community Library, in Sunbury.
Now the three are promoting art to younger people because they all feel it is not elevated enough in society.
“I am big into sports and was as a student but never was pushed in art,” said Bucher, who is a tattoo artist and owner of Body Mods, which celebrated its 20th year in business this past summer. “I believe we have so many talented people in our area that just don’t think they will go anywhere with their art, so they don’t dedicate the time.”
Booker said he recognized Metzger’s talent almost immediately. Metzger, who out of nowhere, took a shot at a drawing that was so good it left Booker floored.
“I couldn’t believe what I saw,” Bucher said. “I knew immediately he had so much talent.”
Haupt agreed.
“I make a living at this and I feel like there is just not enough effort put into promoting students or anyone to keep growing as an artist,” she said. “We want to be able to help younger people use their talents.”
Booker and Haupt are on the board of the Susquehanna Art Society and both said they are looking forward to entering the national show which will be held Oct. 28 through Dec. 3 at Susquehanna University.
According to the Susquehanna University website, the national, juried visual art competition and exhibition is open to two-dimensional figurative artists (referencing the human figure), working in painting, drawing and printmaking, who are over the age of 18.
The opening reception will be held 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 28.
“We are excited,” Bucher said. “But much more, we want to continue to promote artists in the Valley and continue to support them to keep pursuing their dream if that’s what they want to do.”
Metzger agreed.
“I am a shy person, so I kind of just kept my art to myself,” he said. “But I am all in favor of helping others get to where they want to be with their own art.”
For more information on the Susquehanna Art Society, contact Bucher at 570-975-5390.