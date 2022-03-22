SUNBURY — The Sunbury YMCA Arts Center will host artist Scott Meier on Saturday from 1-4 p.m.
Registration is open now. Contact the Art Center to reserve seats by emailing mjcicero@gsvymca.org or 570-286-0818. Cost is $20 for the event and space is limited.
Masks are required.
Meier is an artist whose work comes from a life of service and observation of human nature. As a police detective, Scott has seen the best and the worst of humanity.
“I have spoken with many people, often at some of the worst times of their lives, either due to what has happened to them or from what they have done to others. At these moments, I get to connect with people, often at a very deep level,” he said.
Meier uses traditional oil painting techniques, and each painting is an exploration of what it means to be human. He grew up with a love of art and went to the University of Hartford where he earned a degree in Art.