SUNBURY — The Sunbury Arts Council hosted its second art show on Thursday with 20 artists from as far away as Harrisburg.
The event also showcased the Indie Made art gallery at 421 Market St.
Sunbury Arts Council President Lindie Lloyd led the event and said she was happy to see so many people enjoying the art and checking out the studio.
“We are all happy to see people interested,” she said. “This is the second show we have done and we are planning on continuing to grow.”
Artists had the chance to showcase various pieces, which included canvas art, stained glass, woodwork and metalwork.
“This is a great place to come and see what our local talent has to offer,” Julie Snyder, of Snyder County, said. “I was impressed with what I saw and I am impressed with the studio. I’m glad to see it is doing well.”
Arts Council Vice President and City Councilman John Barnhart, Lloyd’s father, said he was happy with the turnout.
“I thought it was a great event and the Sunbury Arts Council and the artists are an asset to our city,” Barnhart said.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said the Sunbury Arts Council continues to grow.
“It’s nice to see the arts council promoting these events for our residents,” he said. “This studio and the local artists we have here is yet another example of success stories in Sunbury.”