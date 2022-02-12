SUNBURY — The Sunbury Arts Council will be working with various organizations, including the Degenstein Library and the Sunbury recreation board in the near future.
Art Council board member and Sunbury City Councilman John Barnhart said the Sunbury Arts Council is looking to expand its relationship with arts and non-arts organizations to create mutually beneficial partnerships.
"Our goal is communicating the arts in the city as a valuable part of economic growth and development," Barnhart said.
The arts council, a nonprofit, was founded by city resident Lindie Lloyd, who has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Bloomsburg University.
In 2016 the council put on its first event in the city called, "The Arts and Curiosities Festival, in Stroh Alley.
The event has become a home to 40 artists and makers who showcase and sell their work to hundreds of people that visit each year from all over the region.
Later this year, the sixth festival will take place, Lloyd said. But she and the rest of the arts council does not want to stop there.
The Sunbury Arts Council board includes Lloyd, Barnhart and Sunbury resident Mike Tudor.
“It’s easy to come up with the ideas but it’s a lot of work to execute them," Lloyd said. "We are definitely an organization of action.”
The Sunbury Arts Council is also home to area artist and makers who sell their work inside of the Sunbury Arts Council boutique at 423 Market St.
The art boutique is called, Indie Made.
“We saw a need in the community and amongst artist in our area and we wanted to give it a place to grow," Lloyd said.
Future plans for the Sunbury Arts Council include working with the Degenstein Library and The Parks and Recreation board in Sunbury for various arts events and planning live events through the city.
“We are very excited about everything we are doing in the city and value the relationships we are creating with various organizations; this is what being a community is about. Working together for the greater good of our city.” Lloyd said. “No organization is more important than the other, we must balance each other.”
Other plans include the Sunbury Arts Council working with the Shikellamy School District on developing free music and arts education programs for students in and outside of the classroom but have not yet reached out to the school.
“This is something we hope to see happen in the future,” Barnhart said. “We have a lot of great ideas that we hope to bring to the community."
“Bringing Arts and Music into the community has always been our ultimate goal for the Sunbury Arts Council, Lloyd said. "Since I opened my first paint studio in 2014, I have been diligently working towards this since day one," she said.
The Sunbury Arts Council host an annual art show each year and this year it will be held on April 7 at the 423 Market St., location.
“The artist reception was a huge success,” Tudor said. “I hope that this year’s show is just as successful.”
For more information on how you can get involved with the Sunbury Arts Council, visit www.sunburyartscouncil.org