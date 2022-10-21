SUNBURY — The trees at Cameron Park are full of vibrant colors just in time for the Sunbury Arts Council’s annual Fall for the Arts Festival.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. and run to 7 p.m., on Saturday in Cameron Park, in downtown Sunbury.
The day will feature homemade arts and crafts, food, entertainment and activities for the whole family, according to Lindie Lloyd, president of the Sunbury Arts Council.
Last year, the festival battled rainy and cold conditions, but the projected outlook for Saturday, according to AccuWeather, is sunny and in the high-60s to near 70 degrees.
That makes City Councilman John Barnhart happy, he said.
“The weather is supposed to be great and we are looking forward to seeing everyone come out,” he said. “We will have great stands and food and want everyone to come down and enjoy the day.”
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he wants to see Cameron Park packed with people on a beautiful fall day.
“I’m excited to see another event happening in downtown Sunbury,” Brosious said. “It’s a nice event in the fall season and the Sunbury Arts Council does a wonderful job to promote the arts in the city and get people out to express their artistic abilities.”
Entertainment at the Cameron Park gazebo will be provided by Tom Fitzgerald, Brandon Barnhart, Jason Yoder, Moyers Institute of Dance and All Dance Studio, according to organizers.