SUNBURY — The Sunbury Arts Council will be hosting a New Year's Eve Celebration at the Masonic Lodge on Market Street Saturday.
Members say it's a good time to enjoy the city festivities as well as supporting the arts council.
"You can get the best of both celebrations," Councilman and Arts Council Vice President John Barnhart said. "You can walk outside to the park or come inside and get out of the elements and go back out to mingle with people."
This year's event is being called, "STUDIO 54. DRESS to IMPRESS," according to Barnhart.
The celebration will take place on the second floor of the Sunbury Masonic Temple at 220 Market St.
There will be light hors d' oeuvres by Feast of Flavor Catering, a sound system, complimentary New Year's Eve swag and a chocolate fountain.
The event is also BYOB but the council will provide cups, mixers, water and some special surprises.
There will be champagne at midnight to offer a special toast for the New Year, Barnhart said.
For those who believe in the traditional good luck meal, there will be sauerkraut served as well, Barnhart said.
There are only 125 tickets being sold for $20 each.
Arts Council President Lindie Lloyd said she is looking forward to the event.
"This is our third New Year's Eve event and it will be a nice evening inside with our local sound system with views from Cameron Park," she said.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he was also happy that people had options downtown.
"It's great what they are doing for the public and bringing awareness to the community about different types of art," Brosious said.
Tickets can be purchased at www.sunburyartscouncil.org. Attendees must be 21-years-old to enter.