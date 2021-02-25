SUNBURY — Sunbury officials want the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office to review inspections conducted at the now-closed Sunshine Corners, which has not been inspected by the Department of Human Services in 18 months and where a state agency found 40 code violations earlier this month.
City officials made the request Thursday, the same day the Department of Human Services (DHS) said they did not inspect the Market Street facility in person because of COVID-19.
"Sunbury Sunshine Corners was last visited on-site in August 2019 by DHS inspectors in the Bureau of Human Services Licensing, which oversees personal care homes and assisted living residences, following a complaint that did not relate to the physical condition of the facility," Erin James, spokesperson for the Department of Human Services said Thursday. "The facility was cited for violations related to an incident reported in April 2020, but there were no citations related to the physical condition of the building related to this complaint."
Sunshine Corners closed Feb. 13 following a COVID-19 outbreak that infected 18 and sent three to the hospital. The closure left 21 residents scrambling to find a new place to live.
Three days later, state-licensed inspection agency Northeast Inspection Consultants (NEIC), of Childs, found 40 code violations out of a possible 57 categories at the facility.
James said the facility would have been due for an annual licensing inspection in spring 2020, but on-site annual licensing inspections were paused at the onset of the pandemic to protect the safety of facility residents and staff and DHS licensing staff.
"Licenses are reissued to facilities each year, and this may occur before the annual inspection takes place," James said. "However, this does not preclude DHS licensing staff from pursuing action against a provider’s license as necessary based on the results of an annual inspection or if complaints are made or incidents occur.
"On-site annual licensing inspections resumed in October at personal care homes and assisted living facilities, and staff are still scheduling facilities that were due for inspection during the first months of the public health crisis," she said.
In December, city code officers received a complaint from a family about the conditions inside the building and that complaint was answered by the code office but no notes or action was taken, according to City Administrator Derrick Backer.
James said if the state received any serious complaints, officials would have visited the site.
"Despite the pause in annual inspections, onsite incident and complaint investigations for serious allegations never stopped, but no complaints of building safety were made against this facility until the issues were identified when the Regional Congregate Care Action Team (RCAT) was deployed to assist with the outbreak," James said.
On Thursday, City Administrator Derrick Backer said he could no longer comment on the matter.
Department of Human Services spokesperson Ali Fogarty said on Thursday the department is looking into the NEIC report.
Through a Right to Know request seeking all documentation concerning Sunshine Corners through the City Clerk's office, Backer provided a letter written by city solicitor Joel Wiest which showed Sunbury officials have asked District Attorney Tony Matulewicz to investigate how 18 of 21 residents tested positive for COVID-19 and why the building went unnoticed by the city, county and state officials.
"I cannot say whether the failures relative to this operation were on the city, county or state level, or perhaps all three," Wiest wrote to Matulewicz. "Representatives of the city of Sunbury are fully supportive of my request to you to investigate this matter on all levels with full cooperation from the city and with the fault to be found where it may lie."
Wiest said city officials believed after speaking with Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare that the Sunbury police should not be the investigating agency, therefore the request was made to Matulewicz.
"Under the circumstances involving this level of either intentional actions or rampant negligence, due to a conflict of interest, we are requesting that you (Matulewicz) appoint an outside agency to investigate these possible crimes," Wiest wrote.
Wiest said he would not comment on the letter. Matulewicz does not confirm or deny investigations.
State Rep. Lynda Culver said on Thursday she is aware of the situation and that she has been in contact with Gov. Tom Wolf's office on the matter.
According to the NEIC report, inspectors discovered loose wires, an uncovered panel box, lights that were not installed properly, insufficient emergency lighting, paint peeling, toilets and sinks improperly installed, lack of proper covers and screens for drains, combustibles near fuel-burning appliances, extinguishers installed improperly, kitchen hood and duct not clean, overgrown vegetation on the outside of the structure, and several other violations during their Feb. 16 inspection.
The report said the facility would need to get permits for electrical, mechanical and plumbing repairs before any work was started.
Building owners John and Beth Campbell declined to comment on the report.
Inspectors gave the facility 30 days to correct the problem. The facility's license is valid through August of this year.
Councilman Chris Reis, who oversees the code department, said the code office had the December complaint open but was internally looking into why there were no notes taken.
"By the time these issues had further developed, our code officers didn't get to respond to the December complaint because of staggered shifts due to COVID-19 and assisting the Department of Public Works with multiple snowfalls," Reis said Thursday. "The complaint was still open as of the time of the shutdown. At our last meeting, we hired a supervisor for the department and currently advertising a full-time code officer position to be able to respond to complaints in a timely matter, along with enforcing our commercial property ordinance that was passed last year with cooperation from NEIC.
"However, the issues that were in this building existed long before that December complaint. We are glad the residents are in a safe place at this time. We look forward to working with state agencies to get this property back up to code," he said.