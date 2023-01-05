SUNBURY — Sunbury attorney Rachel A. Wiest Benner will seek the open Sunbury district judge position after current District Judge Mike Toomey announced his candidacy for Court of Common Pleas judge in Northumberland County.
Wiest Benner said she wanted to run for the position because she is dedicated to keeping the community safe.
“I am committed to being a fair and honest magisterial district judge for the people of Northumberland County,” she said. “My solid legal experience, common sense approach, and strong dedication to keeping our community safe make me highly-qualified for this important position.”
Wiest Benner is a partner in the Sunbury law office of Wiest, Wiest Benner & Rice, LLC along with her brother, city attorney and Sunbury Solictor Joel M. Wiest.
Wiest Benner resides in Upper Augusta Township with her husband, Jason Benner, a local business owner, and their two daughters, Lena and Maggie.
Wiest Benner is the daughter of the late Karen M. Wiest and the late Honorable William H. Wiest, a former judge and president judge of the Court of Common Pleas in Northumberland County.
Wiest Benner is a graduate of Line Mountain High School, Susquehanna University, and the Widener School of Law. She was admitted to the practice of law in Pennsylvania in 2003. In addition to her legal partnership with her brother, Rachel is a former Public Defender, Conflicts Counsel, and Guardian Ad Litem representing dependent children.
Wiest Benner is a member of the Trinity United Church of Christ in Dalmatia, a lifetime member of the Mahanoy and Mahantongo Historical and Preservation Society, the Sunbury Rotary Club, and is a volunteer AYSO soccer coach.
The Sunbury District Court has jurisdiction within a portion of Northumberland County, including Sunbury, Rockefeller, Jackson, Jordan, Little Mahanoy, Lower Mahanoy, Upper Mahanoy, Lower Augusta, Upper Augusta, Washington, Northumberland and Herndon.