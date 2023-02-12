SUNBURY — The smell of fresh baked bread and homemade sweets is powerful inside The Hound & The Moon Bakery LLC in downtown Sunbury.
Owners, Dennis and Melissa Eckrote, of Selinsgrove, said they are thrilled to be in the 338 Market St. location in downtown Sunbury.
“Sunbury has been great to us since we arrived,” Dennis Eckrote, 47, said. “We are so happy to be here.”
The bakery had a soft open in October and Dennis Eckrote said that quickly became a grand opening and the two bakers got to work.
“We have been very busy,” he said. “It’s great to see so many people stopping in to check us out.”
The Eckrote’s have been baking sweets and breads and specialty items for the past four years in Selinsgove, but said during the pandemic their business really took off.
“We went from baking inside our home to our first brick and mortar establishment quickly,” he said.
Eckrote said when they began to look for a place Sunbury came to mind because of the foot traffic in the downtown area.
“This is just a great location for us,” he said. “There is a lot of people that walk downtown and they have been stopping in to see us.”
The bakery offers various breads, cookies, cupcakes, cakes, sticky buns and other various sweet treats.
They also do custom cakes, Dennis Eckrote said.
The bakery is also preparing to offer something a bit different for residents.
“We will be starting a cookie and cupcake decorating class for kids,” he said.
The bakery is hosting events on March 5 for Saint Patrick’s Day and April 1 for Easter in which children will be able to sign up for $25 and learn how to decorate their baked goods.
“This is something we wanted to do,” he said.
Eckrote said the bakery also offers various types of artisan breads and flavors.
“We try to mix it up every week,” he said.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he is thrilled to see the bakery move to the city.
“This bakery is another example of the progress Sunbury is making by attracting new businesses to open,” he said. “I have heard nothing but wonderful things about everything they are making and I will support them in any way I can.”
The bakery is open Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Thursday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.