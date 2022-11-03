SUNBURY — City officials say they have a balanced budget and have changed the city administrator position to an economic developer position.
During Thursday's budget meeting, Treasurer Kevin Troup said the budget was balanced even with giving 2-percent raises to city employees and the addition of $45,000 for a grant writer. The current city spending plan is $4.6 million.
The current city administrator, Derrick Backer, will now be working as an economic developer for the city, according to the budget. His salary with the 2-percent raise will be $63,440.
Controller Jerome Alex asked what the carryover money will be and Troup said around $35,000. Alex then said he was confused about why the $45,000 was remaining in the budget if Backer was going to be doing the exact same job within the city.
Councilwoman Lisa Martina said council members need to discuss the position and set new job descriptions and then decide whether to eliminate the $45,000, which then can be added back to the general fund.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he wanted to keep the $45,000 in the budget until discussions took place.
"I want this to stay in to make sure all the job responsibilities of a grant writer will still continue to happen to serve our residents to the fullest," Brosious said. "As Kevin Troup has said we are here for the residents and work for them. I will do everything in my power to make sure they are served."
Troup said council has until Nov. 14 to decide. If they keep the $45,000 in and pass the first reading, Troup said it would be a "false budget."
Troup said changes can be made, but he would like to see the complete budget numbers agreed upon before the first reading.
Alex said he didn't believe in using carryover money to balance the budget.
"This is not a good way to do this," Alex said. "If we don't have to use the surplus then we shouldn't."
Backer said he looks forward to the new title.
"In a little over 22 months, I have been able to bring $8.4M of investment into the city of Sunbury. I have worked with business owners to help expand their businesses in the city, I have helped find businesses to come into Sunbury, worked with citizens to resolve issues, and worked with numerous stakeholders on multiple ongoing projects within the city," he said.
"Sunbury is moving in the right direction. Hopefully, that momentum continues and is not stifled by the few when the many want progress."
The city is expected to pass the first reading of the budget on Nov. 14 during the next council meeting.